© Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press



The Liberal government is prohibiting hundreds of "military-grade assault rifles" - including two of the firearms used in last month's mass shooting in Nova Scotia - partly fulfilling a long-standing pledge to ban a style of gun that has become associated with mass shootings worldwide.Groups on both sides of the rancorous gun debate expressed dismay over the new measures.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evoked several Canadian mass shootings - including last month's tragedy in Nova Scotia - as he announced the measures on Friday morning. "The vast majority of gun owners use them safely, responsibly and in accordance with the law - whether it be for work, for sport-shooting, for collecting or for hunting," he said. "But you do not need an AR-15 to bring down a deer."The ban specifies nine broad rifle models, including the AR-15 family of rifles used in Sandy Hook, Las Vegas and many other notorious mass shootings, the Ruger Mini-14 used at École Polytechnique, and the M14 used to slay three RCMP officers in Moncton.In addition, the government will ban .50-calibre rifles, a category made up largely of high-powered sniper weapons, and firearms with calibres of more than 20 millimetres.Full details on the affected guns have been published in the Canada Gazette.Each of the nine models come in different iterations from an array of manufacturers. Officials said the AR-15 family alone comes in more than 900 styles.The bans will be accomplished through regulations, with no legislative changes needed until the government introduces the buyback program.The attack in Nova Scotia was Canada's deadliest mass shooting.Investigators have yet to confirm details of the shooter's firearms, saying only that he had several handguns and two rifles, one the RCMP said could be described as a military-style assault rifle.During Friday's announcement, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said two of the gunman's weapons are covered under the ban, but did not specify the models."It's grotesquely unfair to be blamed for a tragedy that we had nothing to do with," said Mr. Bernardo. "We are lawful sports shooters and hunters. These guns are used every day for recreating in Canada."