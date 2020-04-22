These parents are committed to homeschooling largely because they reject mainstream, democratic culture and values and want to ensure that their children adopt their own particular religious and social views. Many belong to fundamentalist religious groups, groups that Michael Rebell describes in his important new book, Flunking Democracy, as believing "that exposing their children to ideas such as secularism, atheism, feminism, and value relativism is inconsistent with the values they espouse and undermines their ability to inculcate in their children their beliefs in the sacred, absolute truth of the Bible." Many use alternative textbooks that teach creationism instead of evolution. Many seek to create for their children a system of "total socialization" aimed at negating the influence of competing socialization agents. As Dwyer and Peters say in their recent comprehensive book on homeschooling, many religious homeschoolers object in principle to some core goals of public education:



[T]hey reject the value of independent thinking about values and aims in life, they oppose instruction in scientific methodologies . . . and they want to constrain their daughters' lives to a single occupation — housewife. To the extent parents in this group do value secular learning, they treat it — even basic literacy — as of little importance compared to unflinching acceptance of religious doctrine and reactionary political views. (source)

The real issue is a lack of indoctrination.

Many homeschool because they want to isolate their children from ideas and values central to our democracy. (source)

So it's okay for the public school system to do it, just not for the parents to do it.

Schools create a culture of fear.

The younger generation is being taught that the very sight of a gun or anything that could be related to a gun is a reason for fear. That fear is cemented in the minds of children and parents when they are traumatized by the handling of the incidents.



Kids are getting in trouble for drawing pictures of guns. For having tools which are sharp. For wearing t-shirts with the word "gun" printed on them. For cutting their poor, defenseless food in the lunchroom. For biting a pastry into a shape that could either be a gun or the state of Florida. Maybe we should outlaw maps of Florida because the shape of that state is "intimidating."



They are being taught to have an irrational fear of inanimate objects. And because everyone else shares that fear, that mass delusion, it becomes "normal". It becomes so commonplace that it isn't fear anymore, but an accepted fact: "Guns are scary."



The fear is quite literally being implanted. When police refuse to tell people what is going on, when kids are rapidly evacuated, when cops in military-style SWAT gear swoop in - all of these dramatic scenes are not soon forgotten. When the dreaded "gun sighting" occurs in the future, the natural human response is to flash back to the last time that it happened. Instantly, the emotional response is overwhelming fear. (source)

It's even worse when you get to college.

An instructor at Clemson University was recently outed by College Reform for volunteering his graphic design skills to help a local Antifa chapter that made headlines in February for openly promoting violence on campus. He replied to this request for help that was posted on the Upstate Antifa Facebook page.

Assistant Professor Bart Knijnenburg, another notable member of Indivisible Clemson, caused national outrage when he wrote that "All Republicans are racist scum" in a Facebook post.

This is the same professor who tweeted last December of his desire for the deaths of white people. Interestingly, Ciccariello-Maher appears to be white and is a self-proclaimed "actual communist."

Another example of this is Rashida Love, director of First Peoples Multicultural Advising Services at Evergreen College who demanded "A Day Without White People" at the Washington institution. When another member of the staff, Professor Bret Weinstein, rightly objected, he had to be escorted from the campus for his own safety as protests became heated. Then, a bunch of self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis decided to counterprotest the protest and things really went downhill. (The whole story is here.) What this tells us is that when professors speak up against the Radical Left agenda, they lose their jobs and face real threats to their physical safety.

Professor Michael Isaacson is a member of Antifa who teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He was quoted in an article on The Hill justifying violence against "Nazis." "The justification [of the use of violence] is that Nazi ideology at its very core is founded on violence and on wielding power by any means," said Mike Isaacson, one of the founders of Smash Racism D.C., an Antifa organization in Washington.

He was quoted in an article on The Hill justifying violence against "Nazis."The justification [of the use of violence] is that Nazi ideology at its very core is founded on violence and on wielding power by any means," said Mike Isaacson, one of the founders of Smash Racism D.C., an Antifa organization in Washington. A Dartmouth professor published The Antifascist Handbook, complete with a call to arms. Mark Bray calls his book an "unabashedly partisan call to arms."

Homeschool is just better for some kids.

Thank goodness for the HSLDA.

In the United States, Bartholet says, state legislators have been hesitant to restrict the practice because of the Home Schooling Legal Defense Association, a conservative Christian homeschool advocacy group, which she describes as small, well-organized, and "overwhelmingly powerful politically." During the last 30 years, activists have worked to dismantle many states' homeschooling restrictions and have opposed new regulatory efforts. "There's really no organized political opposition, so they basically get their way," Bartholet says. A central tenet of this lobby is that parents have absolute rights that prevent the state from intervening to try to safeguard the child's right to education and protection.



Bartholet maintains that parents should have "very significant rights to raise their children with the beliefs and religious convictions that the parents hold." But requiring children to attend schools outside the home for six or seven hours a day, she argues, does not unduly limit parents' influence on a child's views and ideas. "The issue is, do we think that parents should have 24/7, essentially authoritarian control over their children from ages zero to 18? I think that's dangerous," Bartholet says. "I think it's always dangerous to put powerful people in charge of the powerless, and to give the powerful ones total authority."



..."I think an overwhelming majority of legislators and American people, if they looked at the situation," Bartholet says, "would conclude that something ought to be done." (source)