US planting delays 2020
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With all forecast agencies calling for a massively wet planting season delaying crop planting in the US, we also have the missed planting dates for usual time for seeds to into the ground across Southern China. Where will more food crops be grown with the US and China out of the picture? Unknown black rain after a medium atmosphere meteor explosion, what did that seed on our planet?


Sources