What Is Homeopathy?
Homeopathy is a system of medicine that originated in 1796 by Samuel Hahnemann. Before it was coined "homeopathy," Native American Indians practiced many forms of these natural healing principles. In India, it is their traditional system of medicine. Additionally, early homeopathic literature contains many examples and stories of accidental, medical, and industrial or occupational poisoning and its treatment with potent substances. Many of the most common remedies are diluted amounts of poisons made into powerful medicines to act against poisons.
Homeopathy uses a 'like treats like' approach. It treats with relatively inexpensive (energetic) remedies that produce symptoms similar to those the person is already experiencing. Homeopathy attempts to mimic what the body is already trying to do. For example, cutting an onion causes the eyes to water. So, one of the remedies for a cold or allergy that causes runny noses and watery eyes is Allium cepa, which is made from onions.
In the case of detoxification, the body is continuously trying to achieve homeostasis and achieve health - including the elimination of unwanted toxic substances. With homeopathy, the body is safely assisted in accomplishing its goal.
Why We All Need To Detox
We are bombarded daily by toxins, including heavy metal in our air, water, food, in our environment. The toxins we eat, breathe, drink, and inject can create an entire set of symptoms of their own. These can include, neurological impairment, Tourette's (motor or vocal tics), seizures, behavioral issues, learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, memory loss, food intolerances, psychiatric conditions, skin issues, fatigue, diabetes, weight gain, anger, brain fog, insomnia, IBS, pain and neuropathy, and headaches. It can also manifest into other chronic illnesses, inflammatory conditions - autoimmune disorders, and cancer.
Toxicity: Leading Contributors
Detoxing with homeopathy requires a thorough assessment of the types of toxins we were exposed to and a list of specific symptoms one is experiencing. Some of the most significant contributors to body toxicity are electromagnetic radiation (EMFs), medications including vaccinations, chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, preservatives, plastics, natural toxins that come from bacteria, mold, smoke, fumes, ultraviolet light, and so on. The Industrial Revolution, mining, conventional farming practices, metal production, and the practice of medicine have increased our exposure to heavy metals like aluminum, lead, arsenic, and mercury to unnatural levels. In the allopathic model, mothers are not encouraged to detox before conception, so not only do babies inherit a sick environment after birth, but the mother's toxic burdens also pass directly into the developing fetus. Important note: never attempt to detox aggressively while pregnant.
Some Obstacles For An Effective Detox
The only reason, apart from poisoning, that toxins accumulate in the body is because the body is not strong enough or healthy enough to eliminate them via its normal eliminative channels. Homeopathy not only helps remove toxins from the body, but it can also boost immunity and return the body to full health so that it can clear toxins on its own.
A growing number of children, as well as adults, have lost the ability to detox effectively the way healthy children can. Genetic mutations caused by environmental factors (epigenetics) are often to blame. While the science is still out on the prevalence of MTHFR mutations, some estimate at least 40 percent of individuals and as high as 90 percent of children with ASD carry one if nor both variants of the mutation. This mutation can make detoxification less effective because it limits the gene's function and inhibits the natural biochemical process of methylation. Our bodies, especially our livers, use methylation to convert toxins into water-soluble compounds so they can be excreted. When these toxins build up in our tissues — like heavy metals, for example — our risk for cancer and other serious health problems ramp up.
Also, many kids today have low levels of glutathione. Glutathione is produced in the human liver and plays a crucial role in intermediary metabolism, detoxification, immune response, and health. Interestingly, as stated in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, "children with autism had significantly increased oxidative stress, as shown by a three-fold decrease in the glutathione/oxidized glutathione redox ratio, in comparison to control children, which would correlate with a significant body burden of mercury." The most common sources of mercury exposure are marine life such as tuna and swordfish, flu shots, a broken thermometer, dental amalgams, fluorescent light bulbs, health and beauty products, and pesticides.
Preparing Your Body to Detox From Metals and Other Harsh Toxins
As one can see, detoxing the body can have a profoundly positive effect on our health and the health of our children. The urge to jump right into detoxifying from heavy metals is real, especially after discovering what lab testing reveals. However, although homeopathic remedies are gentler than many synthetic over-the-counter detox kits, nano-zeolites, acid-based chelators, and supplements, we must first prepare our bodies for detoxification. We want to support our detox organs and systems to make sure our bodies can comfortably and efficiently excrete them through our breath, sweating through skin, hair, nails, urine, and feces. We need to support the lymph system, metabolic pathways, liver, and kidneys. Also, it is essential that we do the work to heal the gut, help digestion, and support the colon to make sure we are eliminating correctly and effectively before starting any detoxification treatment.
Homeopathic Cell Salts: Cell salts are needed for basic cell functioning, including nutrition, digestion, mineral balancing, oxygenating of cells, and detox. So, many practitioners use cell salts in their practice to promote proper mineral balance in the body. Minerals are the foundation for the enzyme activity in the body and serve as catalysts for energy cycles and functions. It takes a lot of energy for the body to detox and when there aren't enough minerals, the body will hold onto heavy metals for energy. There are 12 basic cell salts and sulph remedies used for detox. Calc sulph is a blood purifier that helps detox the liver. Kali sulph is used for skin / sweat ailments, lungs, throat, and inflammation. Nat sulph is used for intercellular fluids of the liver, pancreas, intestines, and descending colon.
Drainage Therapy: Homeopaths will also prepare the body with drainage therapy. Some use Gemmos, a form of plant-based extracts derived from the buds and young shoots of trees and shrubs. Others use the Comprehensive Homeopathic Detox Kit by DesBio, which contains many homeopathic remedies to optimize all major organ functions and systems before jumping into specific treatments.
Caveat: Not always, but sometimes the road to recovery can feel like a rollercoaster ride. While on specific homeopathic detoxification regimes, symptoms can get slightly worse before they get better. I know this seems backward, but it's just part of the detoxification process. It is then that we know we have the right remedy.
Homeopathy Is An Art
Many homeopathic remedies are recommended to use for common ailments and can be used by anyone. However, when treating a specific disease or using it to detox, it is highly recommended to work with a trained homeopath. Homeopaths recognize that symptoms are an expression of the attempt to correct the disruption in the body. And homeopaths can order lab testing to ensure that the correct remedy and dosage are given at the proper times. Homeopathy is prescriptive and tailored. A homeopath will match personality type, symptoms, and toxins to find the perfect remedy.
Clearing Vaccines & Heavy Metals
Many practitioners versed in homeopathy can provide homeopathic remedies to clear viruses, bacteria, vaccine adjuvants such as heavy metals, and heavy metals found in the environment like arsenic. Some of the most popular remedies include Aconitum napellus, Antimonium tart, Arsenicum album, Arnica, Babtisia, Belladonna, Calc Carb, Carcinosin, Cicuta, Crotalus horridus, Gelsemium, Hypericum, Silicea, Thuja occcidentalis, Mercurius, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Rux tox, Saccharum Officinale, Serum anguillae, Serum de Yesin, Stramonium, and Sulphur. Homeopaths also use constitutional remedies to address unique symptomology.
There are many formulations available in many potencies. So, again, it is always recommended to seek help from a homeopath when addressing this critical issue.
Other Practices To Enhance & Facilitate the Detox
- Eat organic fruit in addition to green, leafy and root vegetables high in minerals
- Drink a liter of mineral water daily
- Take activated charcoal (RECOMMENDED BRAND)
- Glutathione liposomal supplementation (RECOMMENDED BRAND)
- Colonic therapy
- Lymphatic massage
- Infrared sauna
- Bentonite clay
- Hydrotherapy
- Epsom salt baths
- Improve digestion by eating fibrous foods
- Drink warm lemon water
- Eat fermented foods like kimchi
- Exercise and yoga
- Get plenty of sleep
They want us to believe that there are zero scientific studies supporting homeopathy. Yet, there are hundreds of double-blind placebo-controlled studies. I invite everyone to refer to the Homeopathic Research Institute for a thorough examination and analysis of the research.
The pharmaceutical companies and our Federal government are on a mission to ban these essential medicines. They were hoping that these "placebo" remedies would just phase out. However, they have stood the test of time. Perhaps because so many recognize their healing power. I have! It has significantly improved my son's autism symptoms without potentially harmful medication, saved my daughter from Pediatric Autoimmune Encephalitis from Lyme Disease and a Streptococcus infection, and it cured my father from asthma.
Comment: Homeopathy has withstood the test of time