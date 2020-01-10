Influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada, following statements from the two countries' leaders in the wake of Tuesday's Iranian strikes on US bases in Iraq.Al-Sadr made his pronouncement on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump gave a relatively subdued speech praising Iran's restraint. Rather than call for retaliation against Iran over a strike that didn't kill any Americans, Trump merely vowed to impose even more sanctions on the Islamic Republic "until Iran changes its behavior."Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in turn vowed to eventually kick all US troops "out of the region" as the "final answer" to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike last week.However, Iraq should still evict the foreign troops inside its borders, he said.The Iraqi foreign ministry condemned Iran's missile attack on the coalition bases, declaring it a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty" in a statement on Wednesday and emphasizing Iraq was an "independent state. We will not allow it to become a battlefield," the ministry added.Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down last month after months of massive protests calling for electoral reforms. He has remained in a "caretaker" role while Iraq's political leaders attempt to move forward. Another prominent Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, warned last month that "foreign interference" in the process would not be tolerated.