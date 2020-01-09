© REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl



A senior Iranian military commander has promised further action against the United States, a day after Tehran launched missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq.Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Abdollah Araghi said that Iran would take "harsher revenge soon,", Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.The deputy head of the IRGC, Ali Fadavi, described Iran's missile attacks on US forces as a display of the Islamic Republic's military capabilities,Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's ultimate goal, in retaliation against the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, is the complete removal of US forces from the region.Iran's supreme leader described the missile strike as a "slap in the face" for the US, butTehran defended the strikes as a legitimate act of self-defense. US President Donald Trump said that Washington would respond with more sanctions while reserving the right to take further military action against Iran in the future. The escalation has prompted calls from the international community for an easing of US-Iran tensions.