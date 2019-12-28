The government of Chihuahua issued a weather warning to residents about the arrival of thedue to Cold Front No. 26.The cold front, which began to enter the region Friday, will bring sleet and additional snow to the elevated areas of the Tarahumara mountain range. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional also warned of possible snowfall in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Durango.Minimum temperatures of between -5 and -10 degrees Celsius are expected in the mountain areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango with temperatures ranging from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the mountain regions of Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and Veracruz.