President Donald. He vowed to seek "commonsense" solutions to America's toilet troubles.Despite ongoing Democratic impeachment efforts in Washington, a trade row with Beijing and another war of words heating up with Iran, the president took time on Friday to address a problem much closer to home - perhaps lurking in your very own bathroom."We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms," the president said. "You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water...."The internet soon erupted into mockery, sending the #toiletgate hashtag trending in response to what the president surely intended to be a serious proposal., referring to the president's much-reported penchant for junk food.Notwithstanding the chuckles pouring from Twitter's peanut gallery, the issue isn't all laughs. Low-flow toilets were introduced on the heels of the Energy Policy Act, signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, but while the law intended to limit water consumption, it brought a host of problems along with it - chief among them being the smell.The legally mandated toiletsWhile green-minded critics are sure to oppose any effort to deregulate the environment tooth-and-nail, some netizens were all aboard with the president's proposal, lining up eagerly to receive a boost in toilet power.