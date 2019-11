© Screenshot

"What they [the American people] also haven't seen yet are FOUR transcripts of people who have already been deposed, which means under House rules we cannot use that testimony in these proceedings. We would like to use parts of the testimony from Mr. Morrison as an example, in the open hearings but we're prohibited under House rules from doing that."

GOP hero Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) blasted Adam Schiff Friday following the impeachment show trial starring disgruntled fired ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.— Schiff does this to control the narrative and to damage Trump as much as he possibly can.The reason for this is so Republican lawmakers cannot use the damaging information in the transcripts to question the impeachment witnesses in Schiff's public show trials.Jim Jordan told reporters on Friday:Recall,Despite Schiff's Soviet-style impeachment show trials, the Dow Jones rallied to records levels on Friday and hit 28,000 for the first time in history. And President Trump's approval rating jumped 4 points to 50% on Friday.