Schiff has been selectively leaking, and releasing transcripts and portions of transcripts from depositions taken in his secret bunker — Schiff does this to control the narrative and to damage Trump as much as he possibly can.
Schiff has yet to release FOUR transcripts from officials whose testimonies destroyed Schiff's Trump impeachment train. The reason for this is so Republican lawmakers cannot use the damaging information in the transcripts to question the impeachment witnesses in Schiff's public show trials. Watch:
Jim Jordan told reporters on Friday:
"What they [the American people] also haven't seen yet are FOUR transcripts of people who have already been deposed, which means under House rules we cannot use that testimony in these proceedings. We would like to use parts of the testimony from Mr. Morrison as an example, in the open hearings but we're prohibited under House rules from doing that."Recall, Tim Morrison was actually on the July 25 Trump-Zelensky phone call and disputes Schiff's lies.
Schiff is only allowing the public to hear from anti-Trump zealots with third and fourth-hand information about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Despite Schiff's Soviet-style impeachment show trials, the Dow Jones rallied to records levels on Friday and hit 28,000 for the first time in history. And President Trump's approval rating jumped 4 points to 50% on Friday.