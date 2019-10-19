© Justin Tang, The Associated Press



Our plan

A commentary by the leader of the People's Party of Canada and MP for the Quebec riding of Beauce.This is the second in a series of commentaries about climate change from Canada's main political parties; they are being published daily this week.Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has spent billions of dollars at home and abroad to fight global warming — or "climate change" as it is now called, to account for every natural weather event and its opposite.To lower greenhouse gas emissions, the government has imposed a carbon tax, other taxes and countless regulations.Other parties offer the same kind of solutions. Elizabeth May's Green Party is willing to kill economic development and impose drastic reductions in our standard of living to fight climate change.Andrew Scheer says he will kill the Liberals' carbon tax, but will replace it with another type of tax on large emitters that will have the same kind of effect. He also agrees with the UN's Paris Accord emission reduction targets, and wants to help other countries achieve their targets.None of the cataclysmic predictions that have been made about the climate since the 1970s have come true. No new ice age. No steady warming in direct relation with increases in CO2 levels. No disappearance of polar ice caps. No exceptional rise in ocean levels. No abnormal increase in catastrophic weather events. No widespread crop failure and famine.In fact, CO2 is beneficial for agriculture and there has recently been a measurable "greening" of the world in part thanks to higher levels. Despite what global-warming propaganda claims,. It is an essential ingredient for life on Earth and needed for plant growth.The policy debate about global warming is not grounded on science anymore.Given the uncertainties over the scientific basis of global warming, and the certainties about the huge costs of measures designed to fight it, there is no compelling reason to jeopardize our prosperity with more government interventions.A People's Party government would withdraw from the Paris Accord and abandon unrealistic greenhouse-gas emission reduction targets.It would stop sending billions of dollars to developing countries to help them reduce their emissions. This money is better spent here in Canada on practical solutions to make our air, water and soil cleaner, including bringing clean drinking water to remote First Nations communities.It would abolish the Liberal government's carbon tax and leave it to provincial governments to adopt programs to reduce emissions if they want to. As well as abolish subsidies for green technology and let private players develop profitable and efficient alternatives.And finally, a People's Party government would invest in adaptation strategies if problems arise as a result of any natural climate change.It's not rational to base policies on panic and on alarmism, or spend billions of dollars on the basis of flawed models trying to predict the climate decades from now.We should instead focus on realistic and practical solution to improve our environment. The People's Party is the only party offering this prudent approach.