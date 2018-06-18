Sea level rise is widely reported every single day as an imminent man-made climatic disaster. Portions of Greenland melt, and portions of Antarctica melt. are presented as proof-positive that human burning of fossil fuels is causing the Earth to overly warm and therefore causing these melts...which will lead to coastal inundation...and we must therefore change our ways at any cost.
However, it just so happens that these same portions of Greenland and Antarctica melt are now known to be situated over highly active geothermal sites... and that 100% of the observed melt is easily and readily attributable to current enhanced geothermal heat release.
Comment: Perhaps we should be looking to the stars for the explanation:
An intellectually honest, potentially wrong and disprovable, but likely meritful answer, as to why geothermal heat release might be currently enhanced, can be found here:
