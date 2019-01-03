hydrological cycle
Climate models postulate that increasing CO2 concentrations will intensify the Earth's water cycle.

This intensification is believed to eventually result in dangerous (3°C and up) global warming. Observational evidence has thus far falsified these IPCC-endorsed claims.

IPCC water vapour feedback amplification
According to climate models, water vapor and precipitation trends were supposed to have been enhanced as a consequence of rising anthropogenic [man-made] CO2 emissions.

And yet after compiling decades of observational and evidence, it has been determined there has been no detectable global-scale human influence on the Earth's hydrological cycle.

There have been many new scientific papers published that document the observed lack of any detectable global trends in the Earth's hydrological cycle during the last century, or since anthropogenic CO2 emissions began rising dramatically.

Without water vapor-induced temperature amplification, the model-based consequence of doubling CO2 concentrations to 560 ppm (from the pre-industrial 280 ppm value) is a warming of just over 1°C. This temperature change is neither dangerous or even concerning.

Simply put, the lack of supporting evidence for an anthropogenic intensification of the hydrological cycle effectively decimates a cornerstone of the dangerous anthropogenic global warming narrative.

