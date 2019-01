© IPCC WG1

© Miralles et al., 2013 and Vonder Harr et al., 2012

Climate models postulate that increasing CO2 concentrations will intensify the Earth's water cycle.This intensification is believed to eventually result in dangerous (3°C and up) global warming. Observational evidence has thus far falsified these IPCC-endorsed claims.According to climate models, water vapor and precipitation trends were supposed to have been enhanced as a consequence of rising anthropogenic [man-made] CO2 emissions.And yet after compiling decades of observational and evidence, it has been determinedSimply put, the lack of supporting evidence for an anthropogenic intensification of the hydrological cycle effectively decimates a cornerstone of the dangerous anthropogenic global warming narrative.Read rest at No Tricks Zone