when TIME magazine said the Americans would be transported to, of all places,The gaffe happened on Tuesday when the magazine reprinted a piece from AP's live updates, which reported that US troops previously stationed in northeastern Syria would be repositioned to Iraq, Kuwait, and possibly Jordan. TIME added its own headline that read:Well, America's primary enemy in the Middle East is obviously an unlikely host for its troops. In 2016, when a US boat strayed into Iranian waters, the crew was promptly arrested and sent back hours later - and those were the more peaceful times of nuclear deal rapprochement.So, unless TIME has some knowledge about an imminent shooting war between the US and Iran, it's safe to assume it was just a typo, just as the correction under it now says.