© Getty

A comedian has been asked to apologise for a vegetable-based joke.Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel has been asked to apologise for a joke he made at the Edinburgh Fringe.The joke was as follows: 'I keep randomly shouting out "broccoli" and "cauliflower" - I think I might have florets.' TV channel Dave awarded it the 'Joke of the Fringe' prize.But not everyone was amused. Suzanne Dobson, chief executive of Tourette's charity Tourette's Action, thought the joke was 'rubbish'. Fair enough.That such an anodyne joke can cause outrage today shows just how far we have strayed from the path of sanity. Not so long ago, edgy comedians like Frankie Boyle were the ones causing outrage. Now it's veg-loving punsters.God help us.