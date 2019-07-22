Macy's humor portion plates
Macy's has removed a line of portion control dinner plates from their stores after a social justice warrior whined about them on Twitter.

Ironically, Alie Ward, the SJW who lost her mind over the plates, claims to be a comedian. She is also a science correspondent for Innovation Nation on CBS.


The plates in question are from the brand Pourtions which makes dinnerware and drink glasses to help control how much you eat. The smallest circle on these particular plates reads "skinny jeans," while the middle circle reads "favorite jeans," and the largest says "mom jeans."

Ward claimed that the plates can "hurt people."

"I wasn't being literal at all in terms of a legal 'ban,'" Ward told HuffPost, but she said she wanted Macy's to "know that what they carry and display matters, it can hurt people, and they're accountable for it."

Good Place actress Jameela Jamil added to the anti-humor mob by quote tweeting Ward and adding "f-ck these plates. F-ck these plates to hell," and tagging Macys.


Macy's responded to the women by asserting that they will be removing the plates from their stores.

"Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations," the company's Twitter account responded.


Not willing to let her power trip end just yet, Ward responded by warning the company that the plates need to be destroyed — not just sent to cheaper outlet shops.

This reporter has ordered some of the plates from the company itself and reached out for comment. We will update this story if one is provided.