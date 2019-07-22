Macy's has removed a line of portion control dinner plates from their stores after a social justice warrior whined about them on Twitter.Ironically, Alie Ward, the SJW who lost her mind over the plates, claims to be a comedian. She is also a science correspondent for Innovation Nation on CBS.The plates in question are from the brand Pourtions which makes dinnerware and drink glasses to help control how much you eat. The smallest circle on these particular plates reads "skinny jeans," while the middle circle reads "favorite jeans," and the largest says "mom jeans.""I wasn't being literal at all in terms of a legal 'ban,'" Ward told HuffPost,Good Place actress Jameela Jamil added to the anti-humor mob by quote tweeting Ward and adding "f-ck these plates. F-ck these plates to hell," and tagging Macys."Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations," the company's Twitter account responded.This reporter has ordered some of the plates from the company itself and reached out for comment. We will update this story if one is provided.