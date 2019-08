Speaking at a bookstore in Manchester, N.H., Dr. Jill Biden urged voters on Monday to consider the "electability" of her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden , ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries, and how they may have to "swallow a little bit" with the Democratic front-runner in order to defeat President Trump "I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who's going to win this race," Dr. Biden said."And so if you're looking at that you've got to look at the polls," Biden said. "If they're consistent and they're consistently saying the same thing, I think you can't dismiss that."She continued, "So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don't know, healthcare than Joe is, but you've got to look at who's going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so and so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump."In the latest Fox News poll, Biden has a double-digit lead against the president, with 50 percent of likely voters to Trump's 38 percent.