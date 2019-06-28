snow
An "abnormal" summer snowfall has hit a western Mongolian province, a local meteorological department said Friday.

"An unexpected summer snow hit the southwestern mountainous parts of our province on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an average precipitation of 2-3 mm," said Jagsalag Khulibek, expert of Bayan-Ulgii Province's meteorological bureau, calling the snowfall an unusual weather condition.

The meteorologist explained that the unseasonal snow was brought by a strong cyclone from the Siberia.

Bayan-Ulgii Province is located in the west of Mongolia and shares borders with both China and Russia.