An "abnormal" summer snowfall has hit a western Mongolian province, a local meteorological department said Friday."An unexpected summer snow hit the southwestern mountainous parts of our province on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an average precipitation of 2-3 mm," said Jagsalag Khulibek, expert of Bayan-Ulgii Province's meteorological bureau,Bayan-Ulgii Province is located in the west of Mongolia and shares borders with both China and Russia.