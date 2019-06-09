fish sculpture beach trash
© Mangalorean.com
Yoshi the plastic-eating fish
As some rumours swirl around the internet that there will be more plastic than fish by 2050, there are also some great stories about local recycling, like this one about Yoshi The Fish.

This local beach in India decided to do something simple, instead of just placing a ton of boring old garbage cans around the beach.

This unique concept was created by artist and sculptor Janardhan Havanje.

Made of iron rods, it cost him nearly Rs 45,000 (£495/$646/€572), to make this 10ft/3m by 8ft/2.44m sculpture-which is filled with plastic waste collected on the beach during the campaign. A sign was added added to it that said "Yoshi loves plastic, please feed him".

The key to the success was that kids had no pleasure in recycling plastics into those old crusty blue bins, but when it turned into a game where they had to "feed" Yoshi it just took off.

Yoshi to this day is constantly being fed, and most of the times he actually gets more than he he needs for a days meal. He's usually taken away by the city overnight to empty all his plastic that he's eaten, and then brought back the next morning with an empty stomach so people can continue to feed him again and again.

My question is, why is there not a Yoshi on every single beach in this country!?