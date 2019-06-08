It doesn't look like Old Man Winter got the memo about summer. This is a look at Chinook Pass this morning. Please know before you go. Winter weather is still here in the higher elevations. pic.twitter.com/ZE5q3ZX9IP — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 7, 2019



We're two weeks away from summer and parts of Washington are still getting fresh snow!The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of Chinook Pass with snow and slush on the roadway. The caption says the photo was taken Friday morning."It doesn't look like Old Man Winter got the memo about summer," the tweet says. "Winter weather is still here in the higher elevations."