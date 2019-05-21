MI5 has committed "serious" breaches of surveillance safeguards in the way it handles information obtained under interception warrants, the home secretary, Sajid Javid, has admitted.Liberty is one of a number of NGOs taking legal action over what it alleges are excessively intrusive surveillance powers. The IPCO, chaired by the appeal court judge Sir Adrian Fulford, is the official body responsible for overseeing government surveillance practices.In a written statement to parliament last week that was not widely noticed, Javid said he was notifying MPs of "compliance risks MI5 identified and reported within certain technology environments used to store and analyse data, including material obtained under the Investigatory Powers Act".The IPCO report concluded the risks were both "serious and required immediate mitigation". Work to implement those mitigations is "being treated as a matter of the highest priority, both by MI5 and the Home Office", the statement added.The home secretary said he had established an independent review to "consider and report back" on what lessons could be learned. The data involved could have included private messages, digital browsing histories and location information but the categories of information involved are likely to remain secret."The breach in itself is deeply concerning but on top of that the way this has unfolded - with IPCO only finding out because MI5 reported it, and the wider public only knowing apparently because of our legal case -"If the UK's surveillance regime is to have a semblance of legitimacy, the public needs to know what happened, and how badly our privacy and the security of our information were put at risk."