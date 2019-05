There's been lots of talk about an imminent war with Iran. The US is engaging in a military build-up in the Persian Gulf and the rhetoric from Washington is increasingly bellicose.The US already deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East earlier in the month. The Pentagon also announced that a battery of Patriot missiles and transport ship, the USS Arlington, were on their way to the Gulf.Taken together with the fiercely anti-Iranian rhetoric of foaming-at-the-mouth neo-con figures in the Trump administration, such as National Security Advisor John Bolton, and unsubstantiated claims that Iran had sabotaged four tankers in the Persian Gulf, does this mean we are heading for a conflict?To use racing parlance, just consider the 'form.'Yugoslavia in 1999 had a strong and well-respected army, the JNA, and reasonably good air defenses. But it was internationally isolated, weakened by sanctions, and had no allies to come to its aid. Russia could have protected Yugoslavia from attack, but the US knew that the corrupt Boris Yeltsin could easily be bought off with brown envelopes, and so he was. Despite this, the JNA was not defeated and the US had to make threats about obliterating the country's entire infrastructure to get its way.Just over two years later, the US invaded Afghanistan. The Afghan Air Force at the time was paltry. Unsurprisingly given the huge military disparity, the Taliban government in Kabul was toppled in less than two months.Eight years after Iraq came the war against Libya. Again, this was another 'soft' target. Muammar Gaddafi had very foolishly reacted to the Iraq invasion by surrendering his country's WMDs program. George W. Bush described it as a "wise and responsible choice," but you can bet Gaddafi regretted it bitterly as he hid in an underground drainage pipe following the US attack on his country, prior to his brutal murder.That's two places higher than Israel.Regarding air power, Iran has over 500 aircraft, including 142 fighters. It has 1,634 combat tanks, 2,345 armored fighting vehicles, and 1,900 rocket projectors. If the US wants a sea battle, Iran can give it one: it has almost 400 naval assets. Iran also possesses short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles which could hit US allies in the region such as Israel and the Gulf States.In February, Iran formally unveiled its new, long-range ground-launched cruise missile Hoveizeh, which has a range of over 1,350km.The US may be the most powerful country in the world militarily (by a country mile), and no one doubts that if it does go to war with Iran, then the US would eventually win.But the risks are still high. Iran's proxy forces would remain a threat. Oil supplies would be affected. If Iran is to be conquered and colonized, then ground troops would have to be sent in. That means a large number of body bags. Would the American public who wanted Trump to end the wars, take it?All things considered, war with Iran would be a very different proposition from previous wars against Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya. Which is why - just like one against China or indeed Russia - the likelihood is that it won't happen.If they don't, then they really are mad.