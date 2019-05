© Reuters



With a monthly salary of US$26, Ethiopia has the lowest wages for garment industry workers in the world, as the East African nation aims to become the next manufacturing hub for the fashion industry, according to a new study from New York University's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.The report, "Made in Ethiopia: Challenges in the Garment Industry's New Frontier," reveals that the African country's bid has come at the expense of workers exploitation, something former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, was aware of but described as a "generational sacrifice" in order to develop the national industry.In the investigation, the authors focused on the Hawassa industrial park, about 225 km south of Addis Ababa, the country's capital. Established by the government in 2015, it currently employs about 25,000 workers producing clothes for international labels such asmost of them belonging to the holdingThe company was the first to move its operation to Ethiopia sold on the government's promise of "cheap and skilled labor: 1/7 of China and 1/2 of Bangladesh.""The Rana Plaza disaster, a factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 people in Bangladesh in April 2013, reinforced PVH's determination to start anew in Africa," the study states.Most of the workers are young uneducated women recruited from agricultural villages, with a promise of better earnings. "I thought the salary would be much higher," one worker said, adding that she "was not told the truth." A rather worrying fact as workers find themselves in a quasi-slave situation.On the one hand, the investigation does not accuse the factories of implementing sweatshop conditions as "ceilings are high, lights bright and ventilation more than adequate," but on the other expose thatHard working conditions have taken a toll on productivity, by 2018 factories were replacing all of their workers every 12 months.Ayele Gelan, a developmental economist told The African Report, adding thatYet for international markets, this exploitation of working-class Ethiopians seems to stimulate future economic growth. According to United Kingdom-based Standard Chartered (SC) report , Ethiopia is one of the seven economies that will be expected to sustain growth rates of around seven percent in their gross domestic product (GDP) in the next decade.