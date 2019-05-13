© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Beware of the bears when you go into the woods in Russia. They are very dangerous, and may even rob you - and there is some impressive video evidence for doubters!Stopping their truck on a highway on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East was clearly a mistake for a group of hunters.A huge brown bear seized the moment to approach the vehicle and snatch a food container from the trunk with his massive jaws.Media reports claim that the hunters knew that the bear lived nearby and fed him from time to time. But what was inside the container was intended for people, not the bear.