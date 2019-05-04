© Marco Hermann / Met Hirado



Winter scenes in 53940 Hellenthal - Hollerath, Germany today, May 4th! Report: Monika Bolg Aspacher pic.twitter.com/JuMe901ulH — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 4, 2019



Fresh snow in northern Germany this morning, May 4th! Report: @piamaus1994 via @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Smjb6snm7y — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 4, 2019



Lots of fresh late spring snow in 36369 Lautertal/Hessen, Germany this morning, May 4th. Report: Claudia Detrois pic.twitter.com/GaoPdv5Ejl — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 4, 2019



Parts of Germany have experienced a sprinkling of snow just weeks before the meteorological start of summer.A thin layer of snow greeted residents of central Germany's Harz mountains above altitudes of 700 meters early Saturday.The German meteorological service DWD said the cold front would move southward and persist through Monday,A drop in temperatures and even ground frost around mid-May isn't uncommon in Germany. Folklore attributes the phenomenon to the 'ice saints' — Christian martyrs whose saints' days fall between May 11 and 15.Source: Associated Press