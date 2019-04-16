The hailstorm affected central parts of the Greek capital, in an event which is very rare for downtown Athenians.
The heavy rainfall and huge amounts of hail which fell during a short period of time (less than fifteen minutes) caused traffic jams in most of the city's central avenues. The violent hailstorm occurred right at rush hour, when most people return home from work.
Χαλάζι στο κέντρο της Αθήνας (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) - https://t.co/y2Jmz78XJx pic.twitter.com/w6KmIYJu5y— Cyclades Voice (@cycladesvoice) April 15, 2019
The meteorological forecast suggests that unstable weather conditions will continue for many parts of the country and especially in northern Greece during the coming days.