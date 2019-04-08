The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed five deaths after Accra got flooded Sunday night.Speaking on Morning Starr, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Archibald Cobbinah said the incident involves a woman and her child, two men and one other who was electrocuted.The police have conveyed the bodies to the morgue.Parts of Accra got flooded, especially the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environs leaving most roads unusable.Mr. Cobbinah told Morning Starr host Francis Abban on Monday there is a need for drastic change in the habit of citizens who litter indiscriminately."The way and manner in which we keep putting garbage in our gutters will not help us in any way at all. It is sad how people take advantage of the rains to collect and put rubbish on our drains," he said.He is calling for enforcement of the laws to "punish people who litter and throw rubbish in our drains."He added: "We all have a role to play to ensure we keep our cities and drainages clean. People should take precautionary measures to ensure they are safe during the rainy season. People should identify safe havens within their communities where they can be safe, especially when they know their houses or community floods when it rains."The Ghana Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the coming days as the rainy season sets in.Source: starrfm.com.gh