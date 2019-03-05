A video taken during demonstrations in Toulouse on Saturday shows the disabled man approaching a riot officer before being sprayed in the face at close range.
The Yellow Vest protester was pleading to have his glasses returned from the officer who tries to walk away from him, according to witnesses.
A shocking photo of the man with weeping red eyes emerged shortly after the attack.
He is reportedly 'very angry' after the shocking incident, according to local reports.
It comes after a weekend of violence erupted on the streets of France for the 16th weekend in a row as yellow vests protested against the government's economic policies.
Protesters set fire to bins and threw smoke bombs as they clashed with police who used tear gas to control crowds.
Demonstrators wore red hoodies with the tricolor cockade - an emblem of the French Revolution - and stood with their mouths taped shut.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at 'unacceptable' outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.
Comment: Macron is always quick to critizcise the protesters and yet fails to mention the relentless violence committed by the police.
Organisers say they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month 'grand debate' initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues is ending this month.
It follows months of continual unrest, including riots that saw the Arc de Triomphe and other public monuments attacked, with shops looted and set on fire.
Comment: Numerous protesters have been maimed by police flash bombs, some have had a hand blown off, at least 18 have lost an eye - this is why some of these weapons are banned in most EU countries - journalists have been shot in the face; medics and journalists are constantly harassed and deliberately prevented from doing their job; protestors, young and old, are frequently beaten, pepper sprayed, tear gassed and unlawfully detained by gangs of police who will unleash whatever violence is necessary to scare them off from protesting. And while some of the police have previously claimed to be victims of Macron's neo-liberal destruction of the country themselves, a large portion of them don't seem to be too reluctant in acting with incredible violence on his behalf: