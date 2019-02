© Broome Police Dept

Broome Police in Western Australian shared the spooky CCTV footage on Twitter yesterday - which quickly gained global attention.The 15-second video begins with flashes of lightning bursting through the skies during a thunderstorm.Broome Police captioned the clip: "After reviewing CCTV at town beach of last night's storm, it appears we were not alone."The video has since received more than 5,000 views and welcomed many comments.One viewer stated: "It's a damn alien, but not sure if it's Area 51 replica vehicle or intergalactic vehicle. Insane footage."Another said: "Amazing looks like ball lightning. How lucky to actually see it first hand.""Maybe HAARP [High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program] interference brought it down...they fly up in the Sun off Mercury," another conspiracist added.But the most likely explanation, as was pointed out by many viewers, was that it was simply a reflection of a bright light.It comes only days after a mystery cluster of lights , which were 'not visible with the naked eye', appeared in a photograph.Last week, theorists also suggested that "half-bird, half-man" relics found in Egypt and Peru "proved aliens visited Earth".