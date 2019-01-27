© Médecins Sans Frontières (Sylvain Cherkaoui/Cosmos)



Hospital beds at the Ebola transit centre in Beni were stored outside in December, after anti-government protestors ransacked the tents. Hospital beds at the Ebola transit centre in Beni were stored outside in December, after anti-government protestors ransacked the tents. AFPThe number of people killed in an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo has risen to 443, health authorities have announced, as new President Felix Tshisekedi began his first full day in office on Friday.The rising death toll ---- emphasises the challenge of controlling the epidemic in the strife-torn east and is just one of a host of complex issues facing Tshisekedi.In his inaugural address, Tshisekedi promised a new era of respect for human rights. He also facesIn a bulletin on Thursday, the health ministry outlined the growth of the Ebola outbreak.In all, there have been 443 deaths" in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, the ministry said.near the Ebola river in the northwest of the country.The latest outbreak was declared on August 1 in the region of Beni, a major market town in North Kivu, and quickly spread to neighbouring Ituri province.The ministry said, while "236 suspect cases" were under investigation -- down one from the previous bulletin on January 15.The Beni region and parts of Ituri regularly come under attack from local armed groups and foreign rebels, particularly the feared Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) from neighbouring Uganda.The presidential election, held on December 30, was cancelled in Beni, officially because of the Ebola outbreak and regional insecurity.