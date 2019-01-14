Trump
© Getty Images North America/Alex Wong.jpg
President Donald Trump
On the heels of a report that the FBI probed whether President Donald Trump worked for Russia, the President officially denied on Monday he's ever worked for the Kremlin.

"I never worked for Russia," Trump told reporters on Monday. "You know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia. Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even ask that question because it's a whole big fat hoax. It's just a hoax."


The New York Times reported Friday that after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, the FBI began investigating whether Trump was working for Russia and against America because they were so concerned about his behavior.