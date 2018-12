© NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona





The spacecraft now begins a close study of the primitive space rock, seeking clues to the early solar system. Launched two years ago , NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft pulled alongside the asteroid Bennu on Monday. Its mission is to survey the asteroid ahead of retrieving pristine bits of the solar system from the rock's surface and then bringing them back to Earth in the years ahead.With a short engine burn, the spacecraft matched the speed and direction of Bennu.A few minutes after noon, Javier Cerna, a communications systems engineer at Lockheed Martin, which built and operates the spacecraft, announced, "We have arrived."Osiris-Rex's arrival at Bennu was not like the landing of NASA's InSight spacecraft in one piece on the surface of Mars last Monday. (Happily, i t landed flawlessly .)There was no drama, just a smooth transition to the next phase of the mission.Osiris-Rex will make a series of passes over the asteroid at a range of 4.3 miles for an initial survey to better determine its mass, rate of spin and shape.By studying a primitive asteroid, scientists hope to get a better idea of what was around in the solar system's earliest days. Dante Lauretta , the principal investigator of Osiris-Rex, said he was particularly interested in gleaning information about organic molecules like amino acids, the building blocks of proteins found on Earth that are also known to exist in interstellar space.The goal is to collect at least a couple of ounces of material and possibly as much as 4.4 pounds. The spacecraft carries enough nitrogen to attempt to extract material three times if necessary.A quicker mission would have required a larger spacecraft carrying more fuel - more expensive than the $800 million cost of Osiris-Rex. Instead, the spacecraft took a more efficient but longer trajectory, taking advantage of a flyby of Earth last year to fling it on a path to intersect Bennu. Scientists also want to study Bennu is as much detail as they can before heading back to Earth.After departing Bennu in 2021, Osiris-Rex will pass by Earth in September 2023, dropping off a capsule with the samples that will land via parachute in a Utah desert.Quite a few spacecraft have made flybys of asteroids, beginning with NASA's Galileo spacecraft, which passed within 1,000 miles of the asteroid Gaspra in 1991 en route to Jupiter. NASA's NEAR Shoemaker (NEAR is short for Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous) went into orbit around the near-Earth asteroid Eros in 2000. Even though it was not designed to land on the asteroid, NEAR Shoemaker did just that in 2001 and continued operating for two weeks from the surface of Eros.The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa collected some dust samples from an asteroid and returned them in Earth in 2005. A follow-up mission, Hayabusa2 is, like Osiris-Rex, headed to a carbon-rich asteroid and is scheduled to bring its samples back to Earth in 2020 However, not all asteroids are alike, and Osiris-Rex is expected to bring much more rock and dirt back than the Japanese missions. Comparing data from different asteroids will create a fuller picture of what the early solar system was like.Perhaps. Dr. Lauretta said that as he jotted some themes of the scientific objectives - origins, spectroscopy, resources and security - he had most of the letters of Osiris, the Egyptian god who was the lord of the underworld but who also represented the seeds of regeneration to new life."It was the dual nature of the Osiris myth," Dr. Lauretta said a couple of years ago before launch. "I had to buy a couple of vowels."With some finagling, he came up with Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer.Kenneth Chang has been at The Times since 2000, writing about physics, geology, chemistry, and the planets. Before becoming a science writer, he was a graduate student whose research involved the control of chaos. @kchangnyt