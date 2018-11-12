© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Archive

The outcome of the Sunday elections of heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR), as well as People's Councils elections, have made it clear that people in Donbass support the policy of integration with Russia, head of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov told TASS on Monday.When commenting on the elections' outcome, he pointed to some important conclusions."Third, the current authorities have achieved clear success, which is a result of people's trust in their leaders," Chesnakov went on to say. "Despite the hardships that the ongoing blockade has been causing, both [Acting DPR head] Denis Pushilin and [Acting LPR head] Leonid Pasechnik have managed to show their high efficiency in a relatively short period of time. The elections have given great impetus to efforts to resolve a number of economic issues, which include the need to increase public employees' wages, reduce fuel prices, counter corruption and remove obstacles hindering business activities."Fourth,he said. At the same time, according to Chesnakov, the vote "in no way violates the Minsk Agreements, as the Package of Measures concern only local elections, while they have nothing to do with the elections of the republics' heads and parliamentary elections.""And finally, fifth. The Sunday elections give hope that the Minsk process, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, will go on as the Donbass republics continue to abide by the Minsk Agreements," the expert said.According to Chesnakov, Moscow "views the elections' outcome as an important signal for the Ukrainian authorities." "Kiev needs to stop wasting precious time and launch a direct dialogue with Donbass," he concluded.