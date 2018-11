© Reuters/Phil Noble

© Reuters/Jason Lee



"The United Kingdom is one of the richest countries in the world, but millions of people are still living in poverty there. The government has made significant changes to social protection in the past decade, and I will be looking closely at the impact that has had on people living in poverty and their realization of basic rights."

A special UN advisor on extreme poverty and human rights is touring the UK to assess the impact of austerity on people living in some of the most deprived areas of the country.UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston's primary goal is towhich according to the United Nations, is then used to develop "constructive dialogue with governments, international organizations, civil society and other relevant actors."Since 1998, the UN special rapporteur has travelled to examine extreme poverty in places like Ghana, Yemen, Benin, Sudan, the US, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.In a statement ahead of Alston's tour, the UN said submissions from charities, academics, and public institutions were "by far" the most they've ever received before a country visit.One submission by the End Child Poverty Coalition claims thatAlston is expected to travel around the UK for two weeks visitingbefore producing an interim report. Alston is also due to visitThe visit comes after Philip Hammond's recent budget declarations that "austerity is over." Last week the Chancellor of Exchequer indicatedThe UK government has said absolute levels of poverty have decreased in the last eight years.However,