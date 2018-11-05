© AP/Rebecca Blackwell



to the Mexico/US border as a means to stop entry into America of the so-called migrant caravan.The Trump administration, through the DHS, requested that the Department of Defense (DoD) deploy American soldiers to the nation's southern border, in whataccording to CNN.The Pentagon refused Trump's request.The DHS had been tasked by the Trump White House within the event that a group of asylum-seeking Central American migrants - referred to as a 'migrant caravan' - approached the US border.Although the Pentagon rejected the request,as well asaccording to CNN.The DHS demand for troops equipped with live-fire weapons was rejected by the DoD, however, as theWhile DHS has discussed the need for potential assistance with force protection of CBP personnel, calling this line of support 'law enforcement activities' would be factually inaccurate," an anonymous DHS official close to the situation said, cited by ABC News affiliate Kitv.com.Trump has consistently threatened to send soldiers to the Mexico border, declaring that a rapidly-escalating immigration danger exists as lawmakers stump for candidates ahead of the upcoming US 2018 midterm elections, according to CNN.During a Thursday speech from the White House, the president offered the possibility that soldiers would fire live weapons at migrants if they were seen to throw rocks. Trump asserted that rocks are comparable to guns, while claiming that the migrant caravan - containing some 3000 extremely poor Central Americans - was an "invasion" of America, according to the Washington Post.the mission to deploy US troops to the border to stop migrants from entering the US, has received deep criticism from military officials.Retired General Martin Dempsey, the 2011-2015 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted on Friday that the move would be a "wasteful deployment of over-stretched soldiers and Marines [that] would be made much worse if they use force disproportional to the threat they face," according to Defense News.cited by NPR.Trump added that if arrests were made, they would happen "quickly and for a long time."