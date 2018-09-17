© Ministry of Antiquities Handout / Reuters



A sandstone sphinx, believed to date from the last dynasty of ancient Egypt, was uncovered by archaeologists as they drained water from a temple in the southern city of Aswan.The team were working on reducing the groundwater level in Kom Ombo temple in Aswan when they made the discovery, the antiquities ministry confirmed.The sandstone statue of the mythical beast, which has the head of a human and the body of a lion, most likely dates back to the Ptolemaic era, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, General Secretary of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said.Waziri explained that the sphinx wasThe Ptolemaic dynasty ruled Egypt from 305BC until the Roman conquest in 30BC.Further studies will take now place to find out more about the newly revealed Sphinx and its purpose, according to the ministry. The discovery is one of several important archaeological finds made in Egypt in recent years.