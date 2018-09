© Courtesy of Jordan Peterson



A Singular Figure

Appearance

Improvisation

Hope

Truth

Faith

Meaning

It Ends

About the Author:



Jeffrey Tucker is editorial director for the American Institute for Economic Research. He is the author of five books, including Right-Wing Collectivism: The Other Threat to Liberty.

Jordan Peterson might be today's most influential public intellectual, having achieved that fame in only two years, following a long career as an academic and a practicing clinical psychologist. He burst onto the media scene with a hard stand against forced speech imposed by a law in Canada. Then, he became a symbol of resistance against the wild excesses of postmodern identity politics.The media have yet to figure this out, but their jeering attacks on him have unleashed a lion.Today, he travels the country and the world, selling out theater venues like a rockstar, with tickets going for $60 to $300 each, along with hats and t-shirts being snapped up in the lobby and a long line of people wanting pictures for their social profiles. He has just booked another 50 appearances, in addition to the 50 currently on the list, with the venues getting larger by the week.Think of it: You can buy tickets to hear the thoughts of a quiet classic liberal intellectual on StubHub It's all truly hard to believe or even imagine. For those of us who believe in ideas - at a time when free speech and free thought in academia are rare, and media culture reduces all ideas to angry sound bites and partisan politics - this is a hugely encouraging phenomenon.It's perhaps true that Noam Chomsky could have filled up such a theater at the height of the Vietnam War. Maybe William F. Buckley could have done the same at one point in his career. But I'm not sure either one of these could have gone on tour and reliably filled thousands of seats with paying customers night after night, for month after month. Ayn Rand is another possible case, but I doubt her demographic draw would have been as vast and varied.I'm trying to think of any other living intellectual - a pure intellectual, not a comedian or sports star or musician or rabble-rousing political commentator - who could pack a house of 3,000 people paying this amount to see him. Maybe I've overlooked someone, but I can't think of anyone.And so you wonder what's really behind this remarkable rise of this man and his show. If you look him up, you will find no shortage of opinion pieces that suggest that Peterson is all about anger, resentment against modernity, some rebellious and maybe bigoted movement of reaction and authoritarianism.Last night, I attended a lecture at a venue outside of Hartford, Connecticut. The show seemed to have every seat filled: people from all walks of life, but they mostly tilted in the young direction. There was an announcement regarding a no-video policy, otherwise, our view would have been blocked by hundreds of cell phones held high for 90 minutes.The announcer further said there would be no heckling of any sort allowed, under any circumstances. The people cheered, I among them. I think we are all pretty well fed up with tribal wars being fought with screams, signs, and anger. We came to listen and learn. That's all.The opener was Dave Rubin (who recently interviewed me). He skillfully warmed up the crowd with an introduction worthy of a beloved hero. The crowd cheered at every sentence. Rubin knows why people are here. He knows what Peterson has meant to this generation. He knows that everyone there has watched Peterson's YouTube videos and bought his mega-bestselling book 12 Rules Then, Peterson came onstage, and revealed an authentic sense of gratitude and appreciation for those who came just to hear him talk for 90 minutes. He had no magic opening to get people going. On the contrary, he seemed anxious to lower expectations. He began with some small observations about the tour and his book, the strange place in which he finds himself, and some fascinating anecdotes from his long career, spotted with some vignettes from political and economic history.He is sometimes inadvertently funny, so sometimes, the audience would laugh affectionately. This would make him laugh in turn, and then wonder out loud why people thought what he said was funny.His humility is endearing, really a model. His absolute refusal to engage in any kind of manipulative demagoguery is a fantastic relief. He made it clear within the first 10 minutes that if anyone had come for red meat, he or she will be deeply disappointed.This isn't a rally. It's not a cult. It's not a religion. It's not designed for any political purpose. It's not even about Peterson.A captivating aspect of listening to Peterson in any venue is merely to observe his uncommon erudition. His vocabulary is vast and effortlessly transferred from mind to voice, flowing from sentence to sentence with penetrating power that seems almost without limit, without a single utterance of "uh" or "hmmm."He unveils gradually, with a powerful inner fire, the contents of his mind as it pertains to the great topic of understanding and navigating ourselves and the world around us. It's not clear if he had a particular plan for what he would say that night but he might have; regardless,It has an improvisatory feel. The entire package is nothing short of awe-inspiring, and all the more so because Peterson himself isn't particularly interested in his personal talent; for him,He is in awe of the opportunity to do what he does best: teach and counsel.Once the speech got going, he chose to talk first about the things about the world that aren't getting the headlines today. If you pick up the papers, you would think everything around us is collapsing. But if you look at the data, what you see is very different.And here, he began that real point. It's not enough to rattle off the phenomenal statistics about the improvement of the human condition.His answer was clear as a bell: Growing amounts of freedom are unleashing creativity within the structures of capitalistic institutions that are encouraging people to enter into networks of productivity, cooperation, and marvelous achievement.At this point, I heard his clearest statement yet about his ideological commitments.which is to say, a genuine liberal who believes in freedom of speech, association, and trade. That seems rather simple to observe but, apparently, not.with countless interlocutors attempting to ferret out his inner malice.to pave the way for some kind of authoritarian (or racist, misogynist, or you name it) takeover; most absurdly, he has been accused, without the slightest bit of evidence, of carrying water for the alt-right.The last of those claims is truly infuriating. If anything,People who worry about the rise of identitarian nationalism and racism as a reaction to the social-democratic left should be deeply grateful to him, since he explains that there is a liberal alternative.Here is a man who stood on stage and talked at length about the two types of poisonous totalitarianism that wrecked the 20th century: communism and Nazism. He urged everyone to read two great books by authors who suffered deeply for their dissent against the regime: Solzhenitsyn's Gulag Archipelago and Frankl's Man's Search for Meaning . They aren't extremist literature, but serve to illustrate the moral core of what it means to live in truth and resist the lie, even to the point of massive personal suffering.At this point, he revealed much about what is really driving him. He explained that his study of 20th-century totalitarian bloodshed showed him that all modern cases of absolutist despotism weren't really about bad men leading good people into Hell. These experiences were about- or at least decline to tell the truth - because they lacked the conviction to speak the truth, or were too lazy, or feared the consequences.The reverse also is true. The key to building and maintaining freedom is to think and speak the truth, even when confronting a world bent on ignoring and disparaging that truth.At this point in his lecture, the audience entered into a new level of engagement. Rapt attention. Mouths wide open. No one checking their phones. Everyone still. And so it lasted for another full hour as Peterson's mind traveled through more history, philosophy, sociology, economics, and moral psychology.As I thought about it later, it struck me that this 90-minute tour de force nearly amounted to an undergraduate liberal arts education, with this one difference: Students simply aren't learning this material in today's regimented and agenda-driven educational institutions. It's not so much that Peterson is saying new and amazingly innovative things, though there is plenty of new insight here. It's thatHe demonstrated what the search for truth looks like in his riff on religious faith. It somehow manages to be deeply respectful of the religious narratives, without pushing an implausible piety that today's students would find tendentious and tedious.His now-famous commentary on Genesis struck me as truly creative, with an argument that the key to the Western faith is its conviction that humans are made in the image and likeness of God - with the spark of Divinity - and possessing of some features of the creative power that led to the invention of the world itself.His point isn't that students should be taught religious dogma. Rather, his point was that a real education should lead not to nihilism but a paradigm of meaning that informs the way we conduct our lives. It isn't enough just to tear everything down and cause students to believe only in power as the one real thing, whether good or bad. Educators and intellectuals have a duty to inspire the search for truth and to assist in the discovery of the good in their own lives and the world around them.He gave the following vivid illustration of the life of a post-graduation senior just entering the wiles of the workforce and regular life, with all its confusions and challenges. Imagine a helicopter dropping a 22-year-old in the middle of the ocean and the pilot yelling through a megaphone: "Find your way to shore!"This is the situation young people find themselves in today, which is precisely why Peterson's clarion call for heroic responsibility resonates so loudly.He finally turned to the issue of meaning in life, and the need for adventure, somewhat circling back to his list of modern achievements for human well-being.They took risks. They confronted their deepest fears. They overcame envy, bureaucracy, doubts, and smears. They stood for truth. And they very likely didn't get the credit. But they lived and are living lives of great adventure and meaning.So should we all.You might be wondering where politics fits into all of this. If any members of the mainstream press who have been smearing this man as nothing but a waterboy for the titanic shift in national and world politics are reading now, please know this.And you know what? The audience cheered. Cheered! What does this tell us about what is happening at these Peterson events? For one thing, it tells me that my initial impressions of him from two years ago were entirely wrong.I'm embarrassed to admit that I thought he was just another political pundit on the make, a man who would exploit our anger to gather a cult around himself. I was dead wrong. My presumption reflected my personal exhaustion with this mode of public manipulation that always collapses into some kind of unseemly personality cult or financial racket.That is not what Peterson is about. As he himself has gradually come to learn, his voice is part of a long line of liberal intellectuals - even if he rises above most of them in history - there toEvery great demagogue has a rehearsed and inspiring ending to his speech, something to give people a desire to do something wild and inspire devotion to the person who inspired them to do it. Peterson again defied expectations. He maintained the soft delivery style he used for the entire speech, andHe then waited a few seconds and quietly said, "And that's all for now."The audience rose in applause immediately, out of respect for the man but mainly out of appreciation for his message. As I waited to go backstage, I asked three young men why they had come to this event. The first one, a senior in college and a major in engineering, said very quickly: "I'm searching for meaning in life." His other two colleagues concurred. That was the beginning and end of it. They were thrilled to be here.Politics promised to give us a meaningful life. It failed. Now, we have to find it elsewhere. As the poet Virgil led Dante through Heaven, Purgatory, and Hell, Jordan Peterson is the tour guide of the modern world in its confrontation with our inner selves.