STORM MAP

UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales set for extreme cold in Summer and northern part of the isles will get frost and freezing temperatures over the next few days. The drop has already begun, now lets see how many cold temperature records are broken.

Massive rain deluge in Italy along with lightning bolts in the harbor and loading port at Trieste.

Did I mention Atlantic water temperatures are way cool, this is effecting weather patterns originating in the Atlantic.


