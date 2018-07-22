However, narratives promoted by activists and the media currently undermine the crucial parental role in diagnosing dysphoria and helping to determine the most appropriate treatment.

Nevertheless, the media continues to cultivate a narrative of widespread parental rejection and abuse.

For transgender kids, home is not always a safe place to be out of the closet.



According to an online resource from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), most kids "have a stable sense of their gender identity" by age 4. But they don't reach the legal age of majority until at least 14 years later-sometimes longer, depending on the state.



That means many transgender children spend over a decade in the custody of someone who may not support them, and who may try to enroll them in harmful conversion therapy programs to try to change their gender identity.

This leads to policies that range from the dangerous to the absurd.

But perhaps the most serious problem created by the assumption of parental rejection is that it encourages familial estrangement.

In diminishing our patients' gender distress, we are enacting the ethical principle of Beneficence. But we are ignoring our empathic concern for those deeply connected to our patients. Perhaps the protocol for these patients ought to include counseling on how not to lose connection to others. By not doing so, it is likely that we are failing to help our patients to understand and preserve their familial and peer bonds.1

trans activists are alienating kids from their bedrock source of support.

Lisa Marchiano is a Jungian analyst in private practice. She has been consulting with parents of teens with rapid onset gender dysphoria since 2016. She blogs at theJungSoul and podcasts at ThisJungianLife. You can follow her on Twitter at @LisaMarchiano