In fact, here is former CIA Director John Brennan on the Helsinki summit: "Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors.' It was nothing short of treasonous." Most Democrats agreed.
A recent poll of 1,011 registered voters found that 71 percent of Republicans don't give a hoot about the hysteria surrounding the 'Helsinki summit' and still support Trump's relationship with Russia, and close to 70 percent actually approve of Trump's handling of the Summit. In fact, the number of Republicans who believe that Russia is an ally has actually risen from 22 percent in 2014 to 40 percent in July of 2018, right before the Summit. Even more interesting is a recent bipartisan gallup poll showed that a majority of Americans of any political stripe do not even rank the "Russia collusion" nonsense among the top problems facing the US!
If the results of these polls are accurate, then the massive media campaign to smear Trump as a 'traitor' is only making the hysterical MSM and the corrupt elite they represent that much more repugnant in the eye of the majority of the American people..
But enough about polls, what does the law say - can Trump be legitimately labeled a 'traitor'? Here we encounter a reality split - one reality for egomaniacs like Brennan and the Democratic Party faithful, and another for those living in the real world. Here is how treason is defined:
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.'Adhering to our enemies' means providing 'aid and comfort' to anyone with whom the US is in open hostilities or on whom we have declared war. Though there is no declared war between US and Russia, thanks to the unelected 'intelligence community' there has been a string of open hostilities between the US and Russia throughout the war in Syria, largely due to the US arming terrorists in the country, and the totally unsubstantiated claims that Russia is guilty of 'hacking American elections'. So, the Deep State no doubt sees this as yet another nail in the Trump coffin.
But speaking of treason, doesn't funding, training and arming groups like Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Al Nusra also constitute giving 'aid and comfort' to America's enemies and therefore fit the definition of treason?? And as such, is it not the collective of US intelligence agencies that the real traitors here?
Under John Brennan's watch the CIA was caught using foreign airlines to smuggles tons of weaponry to Al-Qaeda and associates in Syria. The linked report featured 'exhaustive documentation' proving beyond a shadow of a doubt CIA complicity in the arming of terrorist groups. Obama admitted he and the 'intelligence community' allowed for the rise of ISIS because it was convenient for them. And of course the Pentagon was caught running a giant weapons pipeline from the Balkans to Iraq and Syria, arming jihadis along the way.
So, if we want to talk treason, then by all means let's do so. But let's talk about the real treason that has been festering at the heart of the USA for decades.
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death , or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
Now if one supposes that instead the enemies are the peoples of the US, are they the enemies, simply because, they don't think the right way, don't vote the right way,
So I guess, my question, who are the terrorists?
By giving aid and comfort (to the MSM) does this mean that the MSM have a right to tear apart the peoples within the United States, to sow dissent and conflict.
To my simplistic mind, isn't giving support, to factions within the US government sowing dissent and discord, dividing the nation, could this be considered an act of Treason between an elected president and also the people.
Just my thoughts.
Treason
the crime of) showing no loyalty to your country, especially by helping its enemies or trying to defeat its government:
[Link]