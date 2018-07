© Reuters

Russia has come under nearly 25 million cyber attacks targeting its critical information systems and infrastructure during the FIFA World Cup tournament, Vladimir Putin revealed."Throughout the duration of the World Cup, we neutralized almost 25 million cyber attacks and other criminal activities against the information infrastructure of Russia, which, in one way or another, were associated with the holding of the World Cup," the Russian president said Speaking at a meeting dedicated to the security of the World Cup, Putin thanked the representatives of 55 special services and law enforcement agencies from 34 countries which helped ensure security during the month-long tournament.Following the epic conclusion of the World Cup on Sunday, at which the French secured their second champion title, Putin thanked everyone, especially the fans, who helped make a real festival of football."Some fans are emotional but, as it turned out, they are responsible people. I was even surprised to see it," he told journalists after the final match. "I am very thankful to them. I want to thank them for their attitude to this event."