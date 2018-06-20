"...leaving a favorable impression on an opposite-sex partner may not always be easy.



Impression management requires careful monitoring and modifying of one's own behavior to optimize the overall impression an individual wants make on the interaction partner, making it an effortful and cognitively demanding endeavor.



Research by Vohs and colleagues (2005) suggests that impression management indeed generally requires relatively high levels of cognitive control."

"Some time ago, one of the male authors was chatting with a very attractive girl he had not met before.



While he was anxious to make a good impression, when she asked him where he lived, he suddenly could not remember his street address.



It seemed as if his impression management concerns had temporarily absorbed most of his cognitive resources."

The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology (Karremans et al., 2009).

