Parents plan sex-ed sit-out to fight schools' pornographic sex education curriculum
Kaylee McGhee
Liberty Headlines
Fri, 06 Apr 2018 00:01 UTC
Parents across the nation plan to remove their children from public schools later this month in protest of a comprehensive, "pornographic" sex education curriculum taught under the guise of "anti-bullying."
The "Sex-Ed Sit-Out" is taking place on April 23.
It was launched by concerned mothers who shared their worries about the explicit nature of the sex-ed curriculum on social media.
They have been able to coordinate their efforts with mothers from other nations, with similar demonstrations planned in Australia and Canada.
"This is a sit-out that everyone can support and that we should be supporting," Elizabeth Johnston, also known as "Activist Mommy," said in an interview with Tony Perkins on Washington Watch.
Johnston said that although she homeschools her children, she kept hearing about what her friends' children were learning in school.
She and some of the other concerned moms sat down and decided to try and "take their schools back."
"I kept stumbling across viral videos online of concerned parents sharing the graphic nature of sex education and anti-bullying curriculums. I personally homeschool my children but felt sorry for the parents who feel helpless to stop the stranglehold of special interest groups who are funding these graphic and dangerous programs in public schools," Johnston told the Christian Post.
The initiative's website lists their objections to specific parts of current sex-ed curriculum they say are particularly concerning, including "gender-bending" and "pornographic resources."
Their protests are not surprising - headlines over the past few years have shown disturbing trends in public schools.
Last August, a kindergarten teacher read "I am Jazz" and "The Red Crayon" to her students, which are books focusing on transgenderism.
Johnston and the other parents behind "Sex-Ed Sit-Out" said their kids have also been taught the mechanics of anal and oral sex, how to masturbate, and if they should question their gender.
One sex-ed book even includes a worksheet with instructions spelling out how to get to an abortion clinic.
"Parents, when they find out that their kids' minds are being filled with this pornographic stuff, when it's exposed, when the curtain is pulled back, and they actually realize it, they're responding," Perkins, who is also the president of Family Research Council, said during his interview with Johnston.
Rhonda Miller, the education chairman of the Indiana Liberty Coalition, said to understand the radical curriculum, parents need to "follow the money trail."
Many special interest groups like the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood roll out their own "comprehensive" sex-ed programs labeled as "anti-bullying programs," she said.
"Comprehensive sex-ed is being rolled out across America, often sponsored by special interest LGBT groups like the Human Rights Campaign, and disguised as anti-bullying programs," Miller said in a press release. "If it's not okay for special interest groups like the NRA to be buying classroom time to push their agenda, then how is it okay for HRC monies to be buying schools off to teach gender-bending ideology and anal sex tutorials?"
Johnston said many parents are simply unaware that groups like Planned Parenthood and HRC are able to influence public school curriculum.
She said one of the goals of the "Sex-Ed Sit-Out" is to encourage transparency so parents know what school administrators are teaching their kids.
"This is parent-led and this is saying we're they taxpayers, we're the parents," Johnston said during her interview with Perkins. "You don't own our children and you're not allowed to rape the minds of our children with this pornographic material.
"We've got to do it. We've got to rise up and take our kids back."
Comment: This all reeks of the push to sexualize children and normalize the pedophile agenda. There is absolutely no reason for children to learn graphic sexual material or 'alternative' lifestyles. This is the corruption of the youth and it's taking place in public schools.
