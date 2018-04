© Photo by DFID – UK Department for International Development

Often sponsored by special interest LGBT groups and disguised as anti-bullying programs...Parents across the nation plan to remove their children from public schools later this month in protest of a comprehensive, "pornographic" sex education curriculum taught under the guise of "anti-bullying."The "Sex-Ed Sit-Out" is taking place on April 23.It was launched by concerned mothers who shared their worries about the explicit nature of the sex-ed curriculum on social media."This is a sit-out that everyone can support and that we should be supporting," Elizabeth Johnston, also known as "Activist Mommy," said in an interview with Tony Perkins on Washington Watch.Johnston said that although she homeschools her children, she kept hearing about what her friends' children were learning in school.The initiative's website lists their objections to specific parts of current sex-ed curriculum they say are particularly concerning, including "gender-bending" and "pornographic resources."Their protests are not surprising - headlines over the past few years have shown disturbing trends in public schools.Last August, a kindergarten teacher read "I am Jazz" and "The Red Crayon" to her students, which are books focusing on transgenderism.One sex-ed book even includes a worksheet with instructions spelling out how to get to an abortion clinic."Parents, when they find out that their kids' minds are being filled with this pornographic stuff, when it's exposed, when the curtain is pulled back, and they actually realize it, they're responding," Perkins, who is also the president of Family Research Council, said during his interview with Johnston.Rhonda Miller, the education chairman of the Indiana Liberty Coalition, said to understand the radical curriculum, parents need to "follow the money trail."Johnston said many parents are simply unaware that groups like Planned Parenthood and HRC are able to influence public school curriculum.She said one of the goals of the "Sex-Ed Sit-Out" is to encourage transparency so parents know what school administrators are teaching their kids.