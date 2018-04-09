.@DiamondandSilk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with @facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page. Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and......



"....... giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage. Here is the reply from..........





....Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: "The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community." Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Oh and guess what else...



...Facebook said: "This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way." (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.)



So our questions to Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump?





.....Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say "community" are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?



.....If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.





.....Lastly, didn't FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?



This is deliberate bias censorship and discrimination. These tactics are unacceptable and we want answers!



~Diamond and Silk







Diamond and Silk unloaded on Facebook Friday night after the social media giant finally responded to their many inquiries as to why Facebook is censoring their content and brand.The dynamic duo boaston their main Diamond and Silk page.Diamond and Silk say their reach on Facebook has dramatically reduced prompting them to seek answers from Facebook.After giving them the runaround for months, Facebook responded with, "The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been."Even worse, Facebook said their 'decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way.'In a Friday evening tweetstorm, Diamond and Silk told their fans why Facebook is censoring their very popular page.The duo did not state whether they will be moving forward with litigation against Facebook, however; they stated they want answers.Diamond and Silk rose in popularity during the 2016 presidential election.They regularly appeared on Fox News and other outlets showing their support for Donald Trump.The two ladies were also seen on the campaign trail stumping for Trump.YouTube also recently demonetized Diamond and Silk's videos.The first time Trump met the ladies on the campaign trail he called them an internet sensation and told them he hopes they've monetized on their popularity. (video below)