Life on our planet is clearly undergoing serious changes that can be seen in the shifting seasons and also in individual, unusual but increasingly common events.

January in France saw every major weather station record above average rainfall with 30 departments on alert for flooding, areas of Paris underwater as the Seine swelled to 6 metres, and mountain areas saw unexpectedly high snowfall. Then, in 24 hours in February, France saw a magnitude 4.8 earthquake and a fireball.

So in keeping with what is actually a worldwide trend, today 31st March, La Crau residents in the Var region in France, saw Spring's grey skies birth a tornado which touched down early afternoon, and thankfully the locals whipped out their recording devices to capture the phenomenon. An investigation is under way to determine the strength of the winds.

Elsewhere on the planet there's record flooding, brutal cold, devastating landslides, deadly sinkholes, gaping fissures, increasing volcanic activity, as well as their muddy cousins, the skies are ablaze with fireballs, red sprites, iridescent clouds, thundersnow, sun halo's, rare auroras, and their recently discovered companion 'Steve', along with a multitude of other unexplained phenomena.

