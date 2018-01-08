Spectacular scenes today in Algeria as snow covered the sand dunes in Ain El Safra! Snow visible also in imagery by NASA's Terra satellite.After a 40 year absence, this is the second winter in a row for this occurrence. In late 2016 it was reported by the Telegraph as being not seen in 40 years:
Incredible photos capture freak snowfall in the Sahara Desert, believed to be first time it has fallen on the unforgiving red dunes in almost 40 years.Now, it's happened again. Have a look.
You can also see the snow on the MODIS/TERRA satellite image service from NASA. Ain El Safra is the lone white section in the center of the photo from January 5th, 2018: https://go.nasa.gov/2qx3aBQ