up to waist height.

Flash floods in West Auckland's Waitakere Ranges claimed two teenagers' lives on Saturday evening.The two people who died after being swept away in a flash flood were both teenage boys, police have revealed.Mitch Woolley​ and Sosi Turagaiviu,in West Auckland's Waitakere Ranges about 5pm Saturday.Their bodies were recovered later that evening.A 17-year-old swept down a swollen river managed to cling to a tree and was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.The teenagers were both West Auckland locals - Sosi was from Massey, Mitch was from Waitakere - and had been swimming at the Cascade Falls area with three other 17-year-old boys when heavy rains hit, police inspector Fata Willie Fanene said on Sunday.The group sheltered on some rocks on one side of the river, but the water continued to rise, Fanene said.They then tried to cross to the other side, where their vehicle was parked, but Mitch, Sosi and another young man were all swept away.The remaining two got safely to the river bank, and one ran to raise the alarm at the local golf course."He had mild hypothermia and was transported to Waitakere Hospital for treatment," Fanene said.The third young man managed to grab onto a tree on the side of the river and was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.He was in a moderate condition.Fanene said police were supporting Mitch and Sosi's families.Auckland man Colin Ennor, his partner Sergio Lopez and their friend Daniel Moises were caught in the flash flood."We are also making sure the three other young men who were caught up in this event are looked after, as this has been a very traumatic experience for them and their families.Mitch played football for a Waitakere-based team and was being mourned by his teammates."Mitch was the kind of person that made people smile by just being himself," said Josiah Brown, who played alongside Mitch for several years."I loved the way he played his football; he played fairly and yet hard."He was genuine and caring. He wore his heart on his sleeve especially when he played his football. He brought joy to all those around him and he is going to be greatly missed."The deaths had been referred to the coroner.The flash flooding also caused about 100 people to be evacuated from their homes in nearby Piha.Auckland event director Colin Ennor, his partner Sergio Lopez and their two friends were caught in the flash flood and were counting themselves lucky to be unharmed."The river looked like the Huka Falls - just crazy white water rapids and I think if anyone had walked in, they could not have survived," Ennor said late on Saturday night.You can see video here