Snow in the Alps

Snow in the Alps
Forecasters are currently expecting up to a metre of snow to fall on higher slopes in the Alps over the coming week.

After a mostly sunny weekend conditions have been turning snowier, particularly in the Western Alps, and up to two feet (60cm) of snow is now being forecast, much of that for Wednesday.

But the (less certain) longer term forecast is for it to keep snowing through the Easter weekend and in to the first week of April next week.

Avoriaz (pictured) says it expects 65cm of snow by Friday and nearly a metre by this time next week.

Snow depths in the Alps are currently at the deepest they've been for many years at some resorts. Avoriaz already has the deepest snow base in France at 4.8 metres (16 feet), whilst Engelberg in Switzerland has the deepest snow base in the world at 6.6 metres (22 feet).

It's unusual for bases to continue to build after mid-March as usually the snow starts to thaw faster than new snow can fall, however this year it seems likely that bases will continue to grow in to April.