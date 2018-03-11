© Dave Andrews ‏



A snowy owl has made an "extremely rare" visit to Norfolk this weekend - thousands of miles away from its usual feeding ground.The birds usually live in the far north around the Arctic circle and rarely venture south of northern Scotland.But the RSPB has today confirmed the magnificent white bird - made famous as Harry Potter's owl, Hedwig - has been spotted at Snettisham in West Norfolk.Photographs posted on social media show the nestled in grassland.A member of staff at the Snettisham nature reserve said: "They are extremely rare visitors here."A post by the RSPB on Twitter said: "Confirmed reports of #snowyowl showing well at #rspbsnettisham reserve. Viewable from south end of the pits. Please be aware that Snettisham has limited parking and does not have cafe or toilet facilities."