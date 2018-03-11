The birds usually live in the far north around the Arctic circle and rarely venture south of northern Scotland.
But the RSPB has today confirmed the magnificent white bird - made famous as Harry Potter's owl, Hedwig - has been spotted at Snettisham in West Norfolk.
Photographs posted on social media show the nestled in grassland.
A member of staff at the Snettisham nature reserve said: "They are extremely rare visitors here."
A post by the RSPB on Twitter said: "Confirmed reports of #snowyowl showing well at #rspbsnettisham reserve. Viewable from south end of the pits. Please be aware that Snettisham has limited parking and does not have cafe or toilet facilities."