The Turrialba Volcano registered yet another important eruption, this Monday, February 12 at approximately 4:30 a.m. with a column that reached 1000 meters above the crater and 4,340 meters above sea level (14,235.2 ft.).The impressive was even visible from the Irazu Volcano as you can see in the video included below. The emission of ash is continuous and of variable volume and has been constant for over one week now.Ash is being dispersed by the winds to the Ash is being dispersed by the winds to the southwest and several communities have reported ashfall in the entire metropolitan area (Cartago, Alajuela, Heredia, San Jose).Health authorities in Costa Rica recommended preventive measures since last week in particular for the health problems that the small ash particles could cause to sensitive population that suffer from respiratory or skin allergies, asthma and other particular health conditions.Recommendations include the use of artificial tears, wet towels, long sleeve shirts, and in extreme cases a surgical mask. Pay special attention to children and senior adults.