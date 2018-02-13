It was another really cold day in Saskatchewan on Monday as six daily cold weather records were broken.Val Marie was the cold spot in the province,That broke a record of - 32.2 C for Feb. 12, which was set in 1949.Val Marie was an outlier, as it was about seven degrees colder than the other coldest places in the province. Kindersley, Weyburn and Coronach dipped to - 36 C.Val Marie was still the cold spot early Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered around - 29 C. The warm spot in the province was Buffalo Narrows at - 6 C.* Kindersley set a new record of -36.4. The old record of -34.4 was set in 1951. Records started in 1912.* Val Marie set a new record of -43.6. The old record of -32.2 was set in 1949. Records started in 1939.* Weyburn set a new record of -36.5. The old record of -31.1 was set in 1975. Records started in 1953.* Assiniboia set a new record of -33.6. The old record of -28.9 was set in 1975. Records started in 1965.* Coronach set a new record of -36.4. The old record of -29.0 was set in 2000. Records started in 1961.* Rockglen set a new record of -33.8. The old record of -26.9 was set in 1995. Records started in 1970.